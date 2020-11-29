Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Red zone: Kostanay rgn extends lockdown until Dec 7

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 November 2020, 14:18
Red zone: Kostanay rgn extends lockdown until Dec 7

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay region prolonged strict COVID-19 restrictions measures until December 7, 2020. Chief state sanitary doctor of the region Vladimir Nechitaylo signed the corresponding decree.

Kostanay region as well as East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Akmola regions are in the high risk zone or red zone.

Operations of sports facilities, pools are suspended. Saunas are allowed to work from 09:00 a.m. until 07:00 p.m. Movement is restricted across the region. It is forbidden to enter and leave the region and cities of Kostanay and Rudnyi. Long-distance public service is also suspended.

There are 20 sanitary posts on the regions.

Coronavirus   Kostanay region   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events