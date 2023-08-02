Go to the main site
    Record-breaking Kazakh grain exports expected

    2 August 2023, 14:34

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakstan is set to export 11 tons of grain this marketing year, a source at the Kazakhstan Grain Union revealed Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports

    Head of the Trade Committee of the Union Alexander Malov said Kazakhstan will wrap up this marketing year on an optimistic note as the country is expected to export 11 tons of grain, a record-breaking volume.

    Malov praised Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Agriculture Ministry and grain market stakeholders for doing a tremendous work to achieve such a result.

    Last year, according to Malov, Kazakhstan saw another record-breaking grain harvest.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

