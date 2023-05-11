Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Record-breaking Indian tea exports to UAE, UK and Poland

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
11 May 2023, 19:39
Record-breaking Indian tea exports to UAE, UK and Poland Photo: greattelangaana.com

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India’s Minister for Heavy Industries, Mahendra Nath Pandey, has praised record-breaking tea exports to the UAE and said, «this achievement is a testament to quality and innovation in the tea industry.»

Along with the UK and Poland, tea exports to the UAE by Andrew Yule and Company, the only government-owned enterprise in the tea industry, established in 1863, achieved «its highest-ever growth trajectory, with tea exports up by a phenomenal 431 percent in one year,» WAM reports.

The one-year period covers 1st April 2022 to 31st March this year, which marks the end of India’s fiscal year. The UAE, the UK and Poland are the main markets for tea produced by this Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), which has 15 tea gardens spread over two states in eastern India.

These gardens produce specialty teas like moon drop, silver needle and oolong along with orthodox cut, tear, curl (CTC) teas.

CTC, the most widely consumed tea the world over, is a process in which, tea leaves are passed through a series of cylindrical rollers with hundreds of sharp teeth that crush, tear, and curl them into small, hard pellets ready for the connoisseurs’ cup.

Andrew Yule and Company has recently ventured into «tea tourism» with the establishment of its first tea resort at Darjeeling, which the government-owned enterprise plans to promote in the Gulf.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Algeria
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Algeria
Rio de Janeiro to host G20 summit in 2024
Rio de Janeiro to host G20 summit in 2024
UAE tops global 2023 rankings in five indexes related to energy, water, infrastructure and transport
UAE tops global 2023 rankings in five indexes related to energy, water, infrastructure and transport
Record-breaking Indian tea exports to UAE, UK and Poland
Record-breaking Indian tea exports to UAE, UK and Poland
Kazakhstan to launch 36 large machine-building projects
Kazakhstan to launch 36 large machine-building projects
Salamatty Kazakhstan medical train brigade already helped over 4,000 rural residents
Salamatty Kazakhstan medical train brigade already helped over 4,000 rural residents
Iran’s medicine market to hit $2.4 billion in year to March
Iran’s medicine market to hit $2.4 billion in year to March
Apartment complex under construction catches fire in Kazakh capital
Apartment complex under construction catches fire in Kazakh capital
German Chancellor Scholz to visit Seoul on May 21 for summit with Yoon
German Chancellor Scholz to visit Seoul on May 21 for summit with Yoon