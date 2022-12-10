Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Record 943,000 flu cases in last week in Italy – ISS

10 December 2022, 13:45
ROME. KAZINFORM - The Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Friday Italy has seen a weekly near record 943,000 flu patients in the last week, the highest weekly toll since 2009, ANSA reports.

The ISS's InfluNet surveillance network said that in the last week almost a million Italians have been affected by influenza or flu-like syndromes.
The flu is not only happening earlier this year, InfluNet said, but has an incidence that in the last week has approached16 cases per thousand inhabitants, exceeding the peak of all previous seasons since 2009.
In total, since monitoring began this autumn, some 3.5 million people have been infected, the ISS said.
Italian doctors recently said that since the advent of COVID-19 there have been five times more flu patients also.


Photo: ANSA
