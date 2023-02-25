Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Record 371-million-euro Superenalotto jackpot won

25 February 2023, 13:42
Record 371-million-euro Superenalotto jackpot won Photo:ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFORM A record 371-million-euro jackpot was won on Italy's Superenalotto lottery on Thursday, with 90 winners who bought 5-euro tickets using a system each getting a share of the prize.

It was the first time that the jackpot-winning six numbers had come out after 635 days, ANSA reports.

Most of the winning tickets were sold in Milan and the surrounding province.

Each winner will get around four million euros.


