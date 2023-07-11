Go to the main site
    Reconstruction of key bridge in Almaty underway

    11 July 2023, 10:42

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Reconstruction of a bridge over the Yessentai River along Al-Farabi Avenue in Almaty is still underway, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Head of the city mobility department Sagyndyk Telibayev revealed at a press briefing that the reconstruction works are set to be completed by September 1.

    In his words, the reconstruction process will consist of three stages. One third of the reconstruction works planned has already been completed.

    There are plans to construct a pedestrian overpass to ensure safety of pedestrians crossing the bridge, Telibayev said.

    In addition, the 43-long bridge will be expanded from 6 to 8 lanes.

    Movement through the bridge was limited since June 6 due to reconstruction works.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Construction
