Recep Tayyip Erdoğan greets President Tokayev in Külliye residence

ANKARA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was greeted by Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the Külliye residence, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.

Earlier it was reported that President Tokayev had arrived in Ankara for a working visit to attend the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Turkic States.





