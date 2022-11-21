Go to the main site
    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulates Tokayev on victory in presidential elections

    21 November 2022, 19:47

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who congratulated the former on the landslide victory in the 2022 Kazakh early presidential elections, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The Kazakh Head of State expressed sincere gratitude to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for congratulations and kind wishes, noting the importance of practical implementation of the bilateral agreements previously signed.

    The interlocutors also highlighted the readiness to carry out new initiatives meeting the mutual interests of the brotherly countries

    Photo: akorda.kz
