Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulates Tokayev on victory in presidential elections

21 November 2022, 19:47
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulates Tokayev on victory in presidential elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who congratulated the former on the landslide victory in the 2022 Kazakh early presidential elections, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh Head of State expressed sincere gratitude to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for congratulations and kind wishes, noting the importance of practical implementation of the bilateral agreements previously signed.

The interlocutors also highlighted the readiness to carry out new initiatives meeting the mutual interests of the brotherly countries

Photo: akorda.kz

Related news
OSCE assesses holding of 2022 early presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Kazakh presidential elections were in line with universal democratic principles – CIS IPA observers
Election campaign was in strict compliance with democratic norms – KazISS expert
Read also
Kazakh, Pakistani Presidents hold phone talk
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Tokayev on election as President of Kazakhstan
Kazakh presidential elections were in line with universal democratic principles – CIS IPA observers
Head of State receives Karaganda rgn governor Zhenis Kassymbek
Election campaign was in strict compliance with democratic norms – KazISS expert
60 children born in Almaty on election day
Tokayev receives congratulations from Alexander Lukashenko on reelection
Kazakhstan made decisive step towards democracy – ITIC President Daniel Witt
News Partner
Popular
1 Exit poll results: 82.45% of voters cast their ballots for Tokayev
2 Voting in presidential elections ends across Kazakhstan
3 2022 Kazakh presidential elections: Voting ends in 15 regions
4 2022 presidential elections: Preliminary voter turnout at 69,43%
5 Dimash Kudaibergen votes in Kazakh presidential elections

News