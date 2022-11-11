Recep Tayyip Erdoğan awarded Supreme Order of Turkic World in Samarkand

SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to award the Turkic World’s Supreme Order to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

«Kazakhstan decisively supports territorial integrity of all countries and considers it important to strictly observe the UN Charter. This principle fully meets basic interests of our country and it will be in our spotlight,» said the Kazakh Leader at the OTS Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

«Our unity enhanses day by day, due to which political authority of the Turkic world at the international arena has hugely increased. Last year, the Organization of Turkic States was chaired by Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who greatly contributed to strengthening the Organization’s credibility and bolstering its influence.

«I am confident that fraternal Türkiye, which is going to celebrate the centenary of proclamation of the Republic next year, will keep contributing to strengthening our cooperation. In this regard, I would like to propose to award the Supreme Order of the Turkic World to Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. This proposal has been unanimously supported, and I express my gratitude to all,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo: 1news.az