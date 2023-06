Recap video of Kazakh President’s working week released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A video of the working week of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from November 29 to December 5, 2021, has been released, Kazinform reports.

The video has been posted on the official Facebook page of Berik Uali, Press Secretary of the Kazakh Head of State.