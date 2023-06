Recap video of Kazakh President’s working week released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A video recapping the working week of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from November 8 to 14, 2021, has been released, Kazinform reports.

The video has been posted on the official Facebook page of Berik Uali, Press Secretary of the Kazakh Head of State.