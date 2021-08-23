Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Recap video of Kazakh President’s working trip to Almaty rgn released

    23 August 2021, 08:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A video capturing the working trip of Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Almaty region has been released, Kazinform reports.

    The video is available on the official Instagram account of the Kazakh Head of State.

    During the visit, the Head of State attended the operational and tactical exercises Kaisar 2021. He also got familiarized with the work of a number of facilities producing medical products and pharmaceuticals, food products, and lubricants.

    Earlier it was reported that on August 23 the Head of State is to hold a number of events, including joining a video session of the CSTO, at his residence in Almaty city.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty region President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    Akmola region reports upward trend in manufacturing
    EXA International CEO praises Kazakhstan’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region