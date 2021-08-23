Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Recap video of Kazakh President’s working trip to Almaty rgn released

Adlet Seilkhanov
23 August 2021, 08:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A video capturing the working trip of Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Almaty region has been released, Kazinform reports.

The video is available on the official Instagram account of the Kazakh Head of State.

During the visit, the Head of State attended the operational and tactical exercises Kaisar 2021. He also got familiarized with the work of a number of facilities producing medical products and pharmaceuticals, food products, and lubricants.

Earlier it was reported that on August 23 the Head of State is to hold a number of events, including joining a video session of the CSTO, at his residence in Almaty city.


Almaty region   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
