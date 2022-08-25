Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Recap video of Kazakh President’s visit to Azerbaijan released
25 August 2022 07:38

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The recap video of the highlights from the official visit of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan was released, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reads.

As earlier reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Baku for an official visit. The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan held talks in restricted and extended attendance to discuss the key issues of Kazakhstan - Azerbaijan strategic partnership, strengthening of political, trade and economic, transport and transit, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Following the talks, the Presidents signed a Declaration for strengthening strategic relations and deepening allied ties between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, and 2022-2026 comprehensive program for the development of cooperation between the two nations.



Photo: akorda.kz





