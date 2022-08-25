Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Recap video of Kazakh President’s visit to Azerbaijan released
25 August 2022 07:38

Recap video of Kazakh President’s visit to Azerbaijan released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The recap video of the highlights from the official visit of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan was released, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reads.

As earlier reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Baku for an official visit. The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan held talks in restricted and extended attendance to discuss the key issues of Kazakhstan - Azerbaijan strategic partnership, strengthening of political, trade and economic, transport and transit, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Following the talks, the Presidents signed a Declaration for strengthening strategic relations and deepening allied ties between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, and 2022-2026 comprehensive program for the development of cooperation between the two nations.



Photo: akorda.kz





Related news
Kazakh President flies over fire-ravaged territories in Kostanay region
Head of State arrives in Kostanay region
President Tokayev receives credentials from foreign ambassadors
Read also
Kazakh President flies over fire-ravaged territories in Kostanay region
Head of State arrives in Kostanay region
President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
Head of State receives Turkic Academy Governor
President Tokayev receives credentials from foreign ambassadors
Kazakh President receives US Congressional delegation
Kazakhstan opens honorary consulate in East Java
Kazakhstan, Mongolia continue constructive coop at intl arena
Popular
1 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
2 Moscow approves agreement with Tajikistan on recognition of Covid vaccination certificates
3 New COVID-19 cases below 100,000 for 4th day amid eased virus curbs
4 India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreases to 6,809
5 Volunteers’ coordination centre opens in Kostanay region

News

Archive