Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.28 eur/kzt 490.97

    rub/kzt 5.8 cny/kzt 64.45
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Real Madrid win Copa del Rey for 20th time

    7 May 2023, 13:44

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Real Madrid beat Osasuna 2-1 to win Spain's Copa del Rey on Saturday for the 20th time.

    Brazilian winger Rodrygo Goes scored an early opener to give a 1-0 lead to Real Madrid at Seville's La Cartuja Stadium, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Osasuna's Lucas Torro fired a powerful strike outside the box to beat goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the 58th minute to even the score.

    In the 70th minute, Real Madrid's Rodrygo scored the winning goal.

    Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos’ deflected shot fell into Rodrygo's path as the Brazilian attacker was in the area to finish.

    The Whites last won the Spanish Cup in 2014.

    Barcelona are the record holders in the competition, having won 31 Spanish Cup titles. Athletic Bilbao secured it 23 times.

    Osasuna played in the Copa del Rey final twice but never won.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport World News Football
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan sweeps 32 medals at World Para Powerlifting Cup
    «The Kazakh Lomachenko» bags medal at World Champs 2023
    Sanzhar Tashkenbai guarantees Kazakhstan 3rd medal at World Boxing Champs
    Kazakh boxer beats reigning champion, secures medal in Tashkent
    Popular
    1 Kazakh, Russian presidents had talks in Moscow
    2 Kazakh composers’ music to be performed in Poland
    3 42nd ASEAN Summit opens, highlighting ASEAN centrality, economic growth
    4 Kazakhstan to hold VI Summer Paralympic Games in May
    5 Man, his 4 children die of poisoning in Almaty region