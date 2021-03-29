Real Madrid FC shares Kazakhstani painter's artwork on Instagram

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The artwork by Kazakhstani painter Kanat Nurtazin has been posted on the Instagram account of the Spanish football club Real Madrid, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The challenge calling on fans of Real Madrid to edit one of the nine pictures of the footballers as they wish was launched on the club’s Instagram account. The favorite works were said to be featured on the Instagram tagged #RMEditChallenge.

Kazakhstani painter Kanat Nurtazin made a video of him carving the picture of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on a leaf and posted it on his Instagram account. The video was later posted on the club’s Instagram account.

Kanat is a self-taught painter who makes incredible artwork using the technique called leaf carving and taking pictures of his works against different city backgrounds.