Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Real Madrid beat Barcelona in Spain's El Clasico

    2 March 2020, 12:35

    MADRID. KAZINFORM - Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 Sunday in the famous 'El Clasico' showdown at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

    According to Anadolu Agency, t he teams were unable to break a scoreless deadlock in the first half but the home team clinched the victory with two goals in the second half.

    Los Blancos (the Whites) took a 1-0 lead after Vinicius Junior found the net in the 71st minute and Mariano Diaz made it 2-0 with a stoppage time goal.

    Real Madrid reclaimed the top spot in La Liga by increasing their points to 56 at the end of 26 weeks.

    Barcelona missed a chance to open up a five-point gap with this defeat and are now one point behind their archrivals in second place.

    Sunday results in La Liga:

    Sevilla - Osasuna: 3-2

    Athletic Bilbao - Villarreal: 1-0

    Espanyol - Atletico Madrid: 1-1

    Real Mallorca - Getafe: 0-1

    Real Madrid - Barcelona: 2-0

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    World News Football
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events