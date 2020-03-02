Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Real Madrid beat Barcelona in Spain's El Clasico

2 March 2020, 12:35
MADRID. KAZINFORM - Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 Sunday in the famous 'El Clasico' showdown at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

According to Anadolu Agency, t he teams were unable to break a scoreless deadlock in the first half but the home team clinched the victory with two goals in the second half.

Los Blancos (the Whites) took a 1-0 lead after Vinicius Junior found the net in the 71st minute and Mariano Diaz made it 2-0 with a stoppage time goal.

Real Madrid reclaimed the top spot in La Liga by increasing their points to 56 at the end of 26 weeks.

Barcelona missed a chance to open up a five-point gap with this defeat and are now one point behind their archrivals in second place.

Sunday results in La Liga:

Sevilla - Osasuna: 3-2

Athletic Bilbao - Villarreal: 1-0

Espanyol - Atletico Madrid: 1-1

Real Mallorca - Getafe: 0-1

Real Madrid - Barcelona: 2-0


