Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Abai 175 Years

Reading Abai art-album presented in Baku

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 January 2021, 21:47
Reading Abai art-album presented in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan hosted a presentation of the Reading Abai art-album featuring the works of artists of Turkic countries inspired by Kazakh poet and enlightener’s works.

The album was issued by TURKSOY within the Year of Abai dated to his 175th anniversary, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

TURKSOY Secretary General Dyussen Kasseinov, Kazakh Ambassador Serzhan Abdykarimov, representatives of scientific circles of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan took part in the event.

Head of the Abai Kazakh language, history and culture centre at the Baku State University Fatima Durssunova, head of the Turkology Faculty of the Baku State University Ramiz Askarov, journalist Aida Eivazova, writer Nariman Abdulrakhmanly, professor of Literature Faculty of the Azerbaijan State Teacher’s Training University Elman Guliyev, professor of Turkology Faculty of the Baku State University Firuza Agayeva were awarded the Abai 175th anniversary commemorative medals for their contribution to promoting the name and legacy of Abai.

Kazakhstan celebrated 175th anniversary of Abai in 2020. August 10 is declared the Day of Abai in Kazakhstan.

photo

photo

photo


photo

photo


Foreign policy    Turkic speaking states    Abai 175 Years  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region