Reading Abai art-album presented in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan hosted a presentation of the Reading Abai art-album featuring the works of artists of Turkic countries inspired by Kazakh poet and enlightener’s works.

The album was issued by TURKSOY within the Year of Abai dated to his 175th anniversary, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

TURKSOY Secretary General Dyussen Kasseinov, Kazakh Ambassador Serzhan Abdykarimov, representatives of scientific circles of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan took part in the event.

Head of the Abai Kazakh language, history and culture centre at the Baku State University Fatima Durssunova, head of the Turkology Faculty of the Baku State University Ramiz Askarov, journalist Aida Eivazova, writer Nariman Abdulrakhmanly, professor of Literature Faculty of the Azerbaijan State Teacher’s Training University Elman Guliyev, professor of Turkology Faculty of the Baku State University Firuza Agayeva were awarded the Abai 175th anniversary commemorative medals for their contribution to promoting the name and legacy of Abai.

Kazakhstan celebrated 175th anniversary of Abai in 2020. August 10 is declared the Day of Abai in Kazakhstan.