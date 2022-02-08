Go to the main site
    Raw, traded gas prices to be fixed in Kazakhstan until 2024

    8 February 2022, 12:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov vowed Tuesday that Kazakhstan’s domestic market will be provided with additional liquefied petroleum gas, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his remarks at the extended session of the Government Prime Minister Smailov said the country’s domestic market will be provided with additional 150,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas.

    In addition, Premier Smailov said prices on raw gas and traded gas will be fixed until 1 January 2024 at the level of December 2021.

    The head of the Kazakh Government noted that production of food staples for domestic market will be stepped up in order to avoid shortages.

    According to Smailov, the Government will continue to assume preventive measures against religious extremism in the Internet realm, especially among youth.

    It will also implement educational and social projects to popularize the state language and promote patriotism.

    Recall that the extended session of the Government under the chairmanship of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is underway in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

    At the session the Head of State revealed that Kazakhstan’s economy demonstrated a growth of 4% following results of 2021.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
