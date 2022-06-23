Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Raw materials sector remains essential area for investment inflow – Ministry of National Economy

    23 June 2022, 11:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First Vice Minister of National Economy Timur Zhaksylykov underscores the importance of the services sector in Kazakhstan’s 2026 Concept of Investment Policy.

    «The sector of services is the second important driver. We will concentrate on the development of infrastructure to ensure efficient integration into regional and global supply chains, as well as on the transfer of technologies and the development of professional competencies to ensure the implementation of strategically important investment projects. The state’s involvement will prevail in social sphere projects,» Timur Zhaksylykov said at the cabinet’s weekly meeting.

    Nevertheless, the raw materials sector will remain an essential area for foreign investment inflow and a resource base for the processing sector’s development, he added.

    «Here we will focus on creating system-wide conditions for the development of basic sectors, including the development of new productions, fixed assets upgrade, transfer of technologies, and improvement of efficiency and environmental friendliness,» Timur Zhaksylykov added.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued