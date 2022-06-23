Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Raw materials sector remains essential area for investment inflow – Ministry of National Economy

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
23 June 2022, 11:21
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First Vice Minister of National Economy Timur Zhaksylykov underscores the importance of the services sector in Kazakhstan’s 2026 Concept of Investment Policy.

«The sector of services is the second important driver. We will concentrate on the development of infrastructure to ensure efficient integration into regional and global supply chains, as well as on the transfer of technologies and the development of professional competencies to ensure the implementation of strategically important investment projects. The state’s involvement will prevail in social sphere projects,» Timur Zhaksylykov said at the cabinet’s weekly meeting.

Nevertheless, the raw materials sector will remain an essential area for foreign investment inflow and a resource base for the processing sector’s development, he added.

«Here we will focus on creating system-wide conditions for the development of basic sectors, including the development of new productions, fixed assets upgrade, transfer of technologies, and improvement of efficiency and environmental friendliness,» Timur Zhaksylykov added.


Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
