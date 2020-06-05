Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Ratings of Kazakhstani TV channels increased during COVID-19 pandemic - Tanysbai

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 June 2020, 12:28
Ratings of Kazakhstani TV channels increased during COVID-19 pandemic - Tanysbai

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The process of digitalization of the society affects all segments of media industry, says Chairperson of JSC Republican Television and Radio Complex QAZAQSTAN Lyazzat Tanysbai, Kazinform reports.

Addressing the roundtable dedicated to the problems of the development of information sphere, Ms Tanysbai noted that television remains a popular source of information thanks to the fact that people trust it. They turn on their TV sets, because they believe they can trust the information broadcast on television.

She also added that the internet helps promote the TV content through YouTube.

During the coronavirus pandemic, in her words, people were looking for quality and reliable information. The ratings of the domestic TV channels sky-rocketed which is of paramount importance for any mass media.

In total, there are 410 TV channels in Kazakhstan. Of 410, 161 TV channels are Kazakhstani and 249 are foreign ones. Almost one third of Kazakhstani TV channels began broadcasting in the past three years.


Culture   Mass media   Kazakhstan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events