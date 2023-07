Rate of women’s employment 18% below men’s in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - The rate of women's employment in Italy is 18 points below men's, the Bank of Italy said Thursday, ANSA reports.

It also said average women's salaries are 11% lower than men's.

Equal Opportunities Minister Eugenia Roccella said «we need a welfare system that is friendly to women and measures to boost the birth rate».