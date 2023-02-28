Go to the main site
    Rare red-listed honey badger caught on camera in Kazakhstan

    28 February 2023, 16:22

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM A rare red-listed honey badger was caught on camera in Mangistau region, Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    The video is uploaded on Instagram.

    The honey badger, also known as a ratel, is related to skunks, otters, ferrets, and other badgers, and can be found in Africa and Asia. The honey badgers are known for being fearless and aggressive.

    The honey badgers were first seen in Kazakhstan in 1983. They are scattered across the southern part of Mangistau region, in the territory of southern and southwestern Ustyurt and Karynzharyk gorge. The badgers are active mainly at night. There are several dozens of species living in Kazakhstan.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

