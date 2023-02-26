Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region

26 February 2023, 13:22
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Fossilized eggs of herbivorous dinosaurs have recently been found in South Korea's southwestern region of Sinan near a site where fossils of carnivorous dinosaurs were discovered over a decade ago, a group of scientists said Saturday.

It is considered rare for both carnivorous and herbivorous dinosaur egg fossils to be found in the same place, Yonhap reports.

Four eggs of dinosaurs preserved in complete shape and over 100 fragments of eggs were uncovered in Sinan County of South Jeolla Province on Sunday, according to the Korea Dinosaur Research Center at Chonnam National University. Fossils of dinosaur bones were also unearthed at the site.

Further analysis showed that the fossils partially came from large herbivorous dinosaur eggs, with the remainders presumed to be either from small plant-eating dinosaurs or birds.

The latest fossils were excavated at a location just 100 meters next to the site where a fossilized nest of carnivorous dinosaurs were discovered in 2009. Both fossils are presumed to be from the same era as they were found on the same rock layers.

Given that dinosaurs tend to breed in their own territories, it is considered extremely rare for plant-eating and meat-eating dinosaur fossils to be found at the same site, according to Huh Min, director of the research center.

Photo: en.yna.co.kr


Related news
Israel unveils 2,500-year-old Mediterranean Persian city
Schools closed, flights delayed as snow sweeps across UK
UN announces crossing of 648 trucks carrying aid to north-west Syria
Теги:
Read also
UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port carrying 1,000 tonnes of food parcels
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 returns to Earth
Heavy storms underway in US’ southern California
India's Gujarat reports one H1N1 death
EU’s earthquake fundraiser moved to March 20
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 10,000 for 5th day
90 percent Japanese feel discrimination against disabled: survey
Brazil: Valongo dock in Rio to have a museum
News Partner
Popular
1 Rybakina eases into next round at 2023 Indian Wells Masters
2 Most of Kazakhstan to brace for rain and snow Mar 12
3 5.1-magnitude earthquake recorded southwest of Almaty
4 NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 returns to Earth
5 Kazakhstan's Ariana Gogulina wins ITF Juniors World Tennis Tour singles and doubles titles

News