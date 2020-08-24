Go to the main site
    Rare burial mound with gold and silver artifacts found in Atyrau

    24 August 2020, 09:01

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM Quite a rare burial mound containing gold and silver artifacts was discovered in Atyrau region.

    Its uniqueness is that it consists of two layers. The earliest burial at the site is dated back to the II century B.C., the period of Sarmaths. The second burial ground at the upper layer is dated back to 11-12 centuries, the period of Pechenegs.

    Tens of golden buckles and plates were derived from the underlying ground, silverware, weapons and well-preserved utensils were excavated at the overlying burial ground.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

