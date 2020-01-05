Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rare books exhibitions kick off in Kazakh capital

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 January 2020, 13:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The photo and book exhibitions Change the World for the Better unveiled at the National Library in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

The exhibitions feature the history of volunteering in Kazakhstan and worldwide, photos of young people who took an active part in the events held by the library, aphorisms from the books. The key goal is to support volunteering movement, the organizers said.

photo

More than 400 books, photos, maps, excerpts from the books on display tell about the life of the great scientist and philosopher, Al Farabi born, on Kazakh land.

photo

Besides, the library inaugurates Ancient Otrar, 175 th anniversary of great poet Abai, Along the Great Silk Road, West-East Dialogue exhibitions.

The exhibitions are open until the end of the year.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


