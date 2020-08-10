Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Rapid COVID-19 spread halted in Kazakhstan

    10 August 2020, 17:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus has been halted in Kazakhstan, Bagdat Kodzhakhmetov, an official spokesperson of the Health Ministry, told an online briefing at the Central Communications Service on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Kodzhakhmetov, the country has managed to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19. The COVID-19 situation has leveled off and is under control of the government, health system and sanitary and epidemic services, he said.

    The spokesperson of the Health Ministry called for further reduction in cases of and deaths from COVID-19 as well as the related diseases


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events