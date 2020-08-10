Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rapid COVID-19 spread halted in Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
10 August 2020, 17:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus has been halted in Kazakhstan, Bagdat Kodzhakhmetov, an official spokesperson of the Health Ministry, told an online briefing at the Central Communications Service on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Kodzhakhmetov, the country has managed to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19. The COVID-19 situation has leveled off and is under control of the government, health system and sanitary and epidemic services, he said.

The spokesperson of the Health Ministry called for further reduction in cases of and deaths from COVID-19 as well as the related diseases


