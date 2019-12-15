Ramada hotel complex opened in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - On the eve of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan a hotel complex of the world famous Ramada brand was opened in the city of Shymkent.

Akim of the city Yerlan Aytakhanov participated in the opening ceremony of the four-star premium hotel, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Hotel business makes a significant contribution to the development of the country’s economy. It is inseparable from tourism», said akim E. Aytakhanov.

The head of the city emphasized that in 2020 many tourists are expected to visit Shymkent. Therefore it is necessary to develop infrastructure and provide guests with high-quality services.

Investors built the hotel in two years with the support of local authorities. The hotel has 89 rooms, five of which are VIP. There is a spa-salon, a fitness club, a billiard room, two restaurants, a karaoke room and a night club. It is notable that there are 800 hotels of this brand across the world.