    Rakhimbekova of Kazakhstan fails to reach final of swimming event at Tokyo Paralympics

    31 August 2021, 10:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aliya Rakhimbekova of Kazakhstan finished fifth in the Women’s 100m Freestyle - S12 Heat 1 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    Rakhimbekova finished last with a time of 1:12.45 in the Women’s 100m Freestyle - S12 Heat 1 of the Tokyo Paralympics. The Kazakhstani was ranked 10th overall.

    Kazakhstani para-athletes have so far won a total of four medals, including gold in powerlifting and three silver medals in judo.

    It is noteworthy that Kazakhstan broke the historic record for medal at the Paralympic Games. In 2016 in Rio de Janeiro Kazakhstan para-athletes won two medals in total: one gold and one silver.

    The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021.

    Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

