Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Rainy, windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 23

    23 August 2023, 07:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm, squall and gusting wind will stay in most regions of the country of Wednesday, August 23. Hail is possible, Kazinform reports with reference to Kazhydromet.

    Heavy rainfall will batter northern and northwestern regions.

    No precipitation is forecast in southern regions only.

    Fervent heat up to +35+38°C will grip Zhetysu, Ulytay, Almaty, Mangistau, Karaganda regions, and south of Aktobe region.

    Fire risk will be extremely high in Mangistau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda regions, in the west, east and south of Aktobe region, in the south of Kostanay region, in western and central areas of Zhetysu region, and in northern, western, southern and desert areas of Turkistan region.

    Fire risk remains high in Ulytau, Abai, East Kazakhstan regions, in the north, east and south of the North Kazakhstan region, in the west, north, south of Akmola region and in southern and central areas of Karaganda region.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    4 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo