    Rainy weather to persist in parts of Kazakhstan

    28 June 2023, 10:21

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Gusty wind is expected to blow in most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, June 28, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    Showers are predicted in most regions of the country. Heavy downpour with thunderstorms will douse western and eastern Kazakhstan. Only the southwest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Hail and squall are in store for western, northern, eastern and central parts of the country. foggy conditions will be observed in the north.

    High fire hazard will persist in most of Turkistan, Mangistau, Zhambyl, south of Aktobe, Karaganda, Ulytau, east and south of Atyrau, west and east of Kyzylorda regions.

    Mets warn of extreme fire hazard in Zhetysu and center of Kyzylorda regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

