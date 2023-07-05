Go to the main site
    Rainy weather to persist in most of Kazakhstan

    5 July 2023, 13:26

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform reports.

    According to the national weather agency, showers with thunderstorms and gusty wind are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on July 6-8.

    Heavy downpour will douse central and southeastern Kazakhstan on July 6-7 and northern and eastern parts of the country on July 6-8. Chances of hail will be high. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Temperature will gradually rise up to +33, +42°C in the west and south of the country. The rest of Kazakhstan will see a slight decrease in temperature. Mercury will climb to +22, +35°C in the northwest and center, to +23, 30°C in the north and to +20, +30°C in the east and southeast of Kazakhstan.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

