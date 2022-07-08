Go to the main site
    Rainy weather to grip Kazakhstan this weekend

    8 July 2022, 14:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast to persist in most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has leaned from Kazhydromet.

    Chances of occasional showers with thunderstorms, stiff wind, and hail will be high countrywide on July 9-11, according to the national weather agency.

    Dust storm is expected in the southwest and south of the country, while fog will blanket northern and northwestern Kazakhstan at night and early in the morning.

    Temperature will climb to +30, +38°C in the west, +30, +41°C in the southwest, +22, +33°C in the northwest, +22, +30°C in the center, +23, +31°C in the east, +23, +32°C in the southeast and +27,+35°C in the south.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
