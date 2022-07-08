Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Rainy weather to grip Kazakhstan this weekend

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 July 2022, 14:04
Rainy weather to grip Kazakhstan this weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast to persist in most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has leaned from Kazhydromet.

Chances of occasional showers with thunderstorms, stiff wind, and hail will be high countrywide on July 9-11, according to the national weather agency.

Dust storm is expected in the southwest and south of the country, while fog will blanket northern and northwestern Kazakhstan at night and early in the morning.

Temperature will climb to +30, +38°C in the west, +30, +41°C in the southwest, +22, +33°C in the northwest, +22, +30°C in the center, +23, +31°C in the east, +23, +32°C in the southeast and +27,+35°C in the south.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan