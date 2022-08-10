Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rainy weather to grip Kazakhstan midweek
10 August 2022 14:38

Rainy weather to grip Kazakhstan midweek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan will see heavy downpours and thunderstorms in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, a northwestern anticyclone will affect the weather conditions in western and northwestern Kazakhstan bringing mostly dry and sunny weather.

Precipitation is expected in northern, central, eastern and southern parts of the country that will be dominated by a southern cyclone and atmospheric fronts. Heavy showers, thunderstorms, hail and gusty wind are in store for the north, east, and southeast of Kazakhstan.

Temperature will climb to +30, +38°in the west of Kazakhstan, +23, +35°C in the northwest, +20, +28°C in the north, +23, +33°C in the center, +18, +28°C in the east, +23, +35°C in the southeast of the country.

Earlier it was reported that on August 10 Kazakhstan will wake up to torrential rains in the center, north and southeast of the country.


Related news
Center for support of families with disabled children unveiled in Nur-Sultan
Kostanay police change tactics of search for 5yo girl missing since Aug 7
Abai Day celebrations start in Semey
Read also
Center for support of families with disabled children unveiled in Nur-Sultan
Kazakhstani tennis player advances at tournament in Chicago
Kazakhstan wins 1st medal in taekwondo at Islamic Solidary Games
Official accounts of VII Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders unveiled
Head of State receives Minister of Culture and Sports
Abai's works played on Almaty tube
Kostanay police change tactics of search for 5yo girl missing since Aug 7
Abai Day celebrations start in Semey
Popular
1 Head of State receives Prime Minister Smailov
2 Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan to be held in Kazakhstan in October
3 3 injured in Google data center explosion: Report
4 Kazakh capital and 8 rgns put on storm alert
5 UAE announces 919 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours

News

Archive