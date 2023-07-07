Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Rainy weather persists in Kazakhstan Jul 7

    7 July 2023, 08:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rainy weather persists in most regions of the country on Friday. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast as well as hail and squally wind will batter northern and southeastern regions. Strong wind will hit across the country. Central areas only will enjoy no precipitation today, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Fervent heat will grip West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau regions, south of Kostanay and Atyrau regions.

    Fire risk will be extremely high in most areas of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Mangistau regions, in the south of Atyrau, Ulytau, Kostanay, Aktobe, Karaganda regions, in the west, northwest areas of Zhetysu region.

    Fire hazard remains high in most parts of Zhetysu region, in the north, west of Almaty region, in the west and south of North Kazakhstan region, in the northwest, south of Abai region, in the north, south, east of Akmola region, in the southwest, south, east of West Kazakhstan region, in the west, south, east of East Kazakhstan region, as well as in the north of Pavlodar region.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry names head of vocational education department
    Railway transportation in Kazakhstan data records decrease
    Four Kazakhstani tennis players continue to fight for President’s Cup in Astana
    Kazakh Culture Ministry announces new appointment
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 2,000 people evacuated from 3 hotels at Vieste
    4 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    5 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023