Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Rainy weather in store for most regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 August 2019, 07:13
Rainy weather in store for most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Rains with thunderstorms will douse most parts of Kazakhstan on August 20, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions.

Dust storm may hit Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

Fog will descend on parts Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

Chances of squall and hail will be high in North Kazakhstan region.

Scorching heat will grip West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions at daytime.

High fire hazard will linger in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, most parts of Karaganda, parts of Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Pavlodar regions.

Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty