Temirgaliyeva Arailym
10 May 2023, 07:49
Rainy weather forecast in western, northern regions May 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rain and thunderstorm will hit western, northwestern and northern regions on May 10. Heavy precipitation is forecast in northwestern parts. Other regions will see no precipitation today, Kazinform learned from the national weather service.

Fog will blanket northern regions in the morning. Hail is predicted for northwestern regions in the daytime.

Heavy rain will hit central and northern areas of Kostanay region in the daytime.

Fire risk remains high in central and northern areas of Kostanay region, Kyzylorda region and in northern areas of Turkistan region.


