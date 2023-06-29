Rainy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jun 29

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of Kazakhstan will see rainy weather on Thursday, June 29. Heavy rain and thunderstorm are forecast in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Western regions only will enjoy no precipitation today.

Wind speed will increase across the country, with hail and squall forecast in northern, eastern regions and fog to blanket central areas in the morning.

Fire risk will be extremely high in most parts of Turkistan, Mangistau, Zhambyl regions, in the south and southeast of Aktobe region, in the south of Karaganda and Ulytau regions, and in the east and south of Atyrau region.

Fire risk is high in Zhetysu region, in the west and east of Kyzylorda region, in the south of West Kazakhstan region.