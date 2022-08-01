Qazaq TV
Rainy weather forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 1
1 August 2022 07:14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The southern cyclone and the atmospheric fronts caused by it will keep influencing the weather in most regions of Kazakhstan. Almost all the regions of the country will be hit by rains. Heavy rains are forecast in northern parts.

According to Kazhydromet, thunderstorms, gusting wind, hail and squalls are forecast countrywide. Fog will blanket northern, northwestern and central regions at night and in the morning.

Heavy rains will batter eastern areas of Pavlodar region, and northwestern parts of Akmola region in the daytime.

Fervent heat will grip Atyrau region during daylight hours.

Fire risk will be extremely high in most parts of Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhetysu, Almaty regions, and in southern areas of Abai and Zhambyl regions.

