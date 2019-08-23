Go to the main site
    Rainy weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Friday

    23 August 2019, 07:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers with thunderstorms will douse east and southeast of Kazakhstan on Friday, August 23, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions. Dust storm may hit Kyzylorda region.

    Chances of hail will be high in East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions. East Kazakhstan region will see squall.

    Patches of fog will blanket Karaganda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

    Fervent heat is forecast to grip Mangistau, Atyrau, parts of West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, parts of East Kazakhstan, in the south of Aktobe and some parts of Atyrau regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

