Rainy Thursday predicted for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather persists across Kazakhstan on May 21, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Wind will increase to 15-20 mps, fog during night and morning, hail are expected in East Kazakhstan region.

Squalls, hail, 15-20 mps wind gusting to 23 mps, will rule the day in North-Kazakhstan region.

Hail and strong wind are also expected in Kostanay, Zhambyl regions of the country.

15-20 mps wind, squalls and hail are predicted for Akmola and Pavlodar regions.

Win will strengthen to 15-20 mps in Karaganda, Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau, Kyzylorda regions.

Extreme fire hazard remains in the southern areas of East Kazakhstan region.