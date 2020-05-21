Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Rainy Thursday predicted for Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
21 May 2020, 07:33
Rainy Thursday predicted for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather persists across Kazakhstan on May 21, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Wind will increase to 15-20 mps, fog during night and morning, hail are expected in East Kazakhstan region.

Squalls, hail, 15-20 mps wind gusting to 23 mps, will rule the day in North-Kazakhstan region.

Hail and strong wind are also expected in Kostanay, Zhambyl regions of the country.

15-20 mps wind, squalls and hail are predicted for Akmola and Pavlodar regions.

Win will strengthen to 15-20 mps in Karaganda, Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau, Kyzylorda regions.

Extreme fire hazard remains in the southern areas of East Kazakhstan region.


Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty