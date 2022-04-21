Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Rainy forecast issued for Kazakhstan Thursday

    21 April 2022, 07:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers are in store for most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, 21 April, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in parts of Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may strengthen up to 23-25 mps in Akmola, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.

    North of Kostanay as well as northwest and east of Akmola regions will be steeped in fog.

    Chances of hail, squall and thunderstorm will be high in Almaty region. Hail and squall are also predicted for Turkestan and Zhambyl regions.

    High fire hazard is in place for the south of West Kazakhstan, center and north of Aktobe regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region