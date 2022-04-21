Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rainy forecast issued for Kazakhstan Thursday

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 April 2022, 07:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers are in store for most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, 21 April, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in parts of Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may strengthen up to 23-25 mps in Akmola, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.

North of Kostanay as well as northwest and east of Akmola regions will be steeped in fog.

Chances of hail, squall and thunderstorm will be high in Almaty region. Hail and squall are also predicted for Turkestan and Zhambyl regions.

High fire hazard is in place for the south of West Kazakhstan, center and north of Aktobe regions.


News
