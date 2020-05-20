Go to the main site
    Rainy and windy weather forecast for Nur-Sultan, 7 regions of Kazakhstan

    20 May 2020, 20:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists has announced storm alert for the Kazakh capital and seven regions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    On Thursday, thunderstorm is forecast for Nur-Sultan city. Southwesterly wind will gust up to 15-18 mps.

    Thunderstorm, squall, and hail are in store for Akmola and Pavlodar regions tomorrow.

    Pouring rain, thunderstorm, squall, hail, and 25mps southwesterly wind are expected in North Kazakhstan region.

    Chances of thunderstorm will be high in Kostanay region. Wind ranging between 15-20 mps will batter the region.

    Thunderstorm and southern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are heading to Kyzylorda region.

    Dust storm may blanket Kyzylorda region.

    Rains will douse Atyrau region. Thunderstorm and southern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are expected in the region as well.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
